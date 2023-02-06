TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 950 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE OKE opened at $68.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.