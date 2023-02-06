TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 160.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,293.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADM opened at $82.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $70.02 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.