TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of WPC opened at $83.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.07 and a 200 day moving average of $80.42. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.76 and a twelve month high of $89.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

