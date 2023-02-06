Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 127 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $113.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

