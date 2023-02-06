NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 39.2% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 43,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 115,366.7% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,648 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $211.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.20. The stock has a market cap of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

