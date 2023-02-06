iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

IWF opened at $238.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.