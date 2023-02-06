Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

UPS stock opened at $191.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $230.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.03.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

