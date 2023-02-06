TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13,600.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.69.

Linde stock opened at $323.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.21. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

