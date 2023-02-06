Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.