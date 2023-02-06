TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,067,000 after buying an additional 3,523,129 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after buying an additional 1,020,652 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,164,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,013,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.13. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
