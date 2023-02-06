Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock opened at $143.88 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day moving average of $137.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

