TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $67,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $672,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,309 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690,231 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,379,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 969.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,011,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 917,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.