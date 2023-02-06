Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $306.18 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $371.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

