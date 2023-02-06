TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the first quarter valued at about $769,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Ameren by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 14.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $85.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.