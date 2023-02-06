Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after buying an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,988,000 after acquiring an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.52 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $53.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

