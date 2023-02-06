Radicle Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Radicle has a market cap of $94.27 million and approximately $8.58 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00008429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00427854 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.27 or 0.29182936 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00427938 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 48,829,112 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radicle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radicle using one of the exchanges listed above.
