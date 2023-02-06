Credit Suisse Group Boosts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $305.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $215.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.82.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EL opened at $269.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $324.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

