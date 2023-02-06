Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Financial Survey

Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Forafric Global has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Forafric Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of RiceBran Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forafric Global N/A N/A -$2.67 million N/A N/A RiceBran Technologies $31.13 million 0.22 -$8.95 million ($2.18) -0.51

This table compares Forafric Global and RiceBran Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Forafric Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RiceBran Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Forafric Global and RiceBran Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forafric Global N/A -25.93% -1.74% RiceBran Technologies -29.67% -50.85% -26.27%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Forafric Global and RiceBran Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forafric Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RiceBran Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Forafric Global beats RiceBran Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Forafric Global

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco and Sub-Saharan Africa. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands. It serves wholesale foods manufacturers and distributors The company also exports its products to approximately 45 countries. Forafric Global PLC is headquartered in Gibraltar.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in Tomball, TX.

