Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Given New $108.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DAR. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

NYSE DAR opened at $66.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

