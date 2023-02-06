Digital Financial Exchange 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.14 Million (DIFX)

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Financial Exchange has a market cap of $65.10 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digital Financial Exchange Profile

Digital Financial Exchange’s genesis date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

