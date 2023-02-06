Barclays Raises Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to $21.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Canada Goose Price Performance

NYSE:GOOS opened at $21.39 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

