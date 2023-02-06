ConstitutionDAO Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $148.57 million and approximately $37.43 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ConstitutionDAO

ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “”ConstitutionDAO (2021-2021) was a beautiful experiment in a single-purpose DAO. We now believe this project has run its course.The community has taken all actions that it was organized to accomplish: we raised capital, we bid at Sotheby’s, and upon losing, we made full refunds available to the community as promised.Having lost the auction and following the core team's choice to wind down, we would like to remind you that the tokens possess no rights, governance, or utility other than redeeming them for ethereum from the smart contract held in Juicebox at a ratio of 1,000,000:1—the same ratio at which contributions were made to the initial crowdfund to buy the Constitution.It is also an option to keep your $PEOPLE tokens and do with them as you please—it is clear that there are parts of the community who wish to incorporate them into future projects. ConstitutionDAO cannot and will not endorse any future plans for the token. Nothing in here is financial advice. Do your own research.”Discord”

