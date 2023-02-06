ConstitutionDAO Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (PEOPLE)

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. ConstitutionDAO has a total market cap of $148.57 million and approximately $37.43 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ConstitutionDAO has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar. One ConstitutionDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002641 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000336 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00427854 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000114 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.27 or 0.29182936 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00427938 BTC.
About ConstitutionDAO
ConstitutionDAO’s launch date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ConstitutionDAO
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ConstitutionDAO directly using US dollars.
