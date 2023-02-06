Telcoin (TEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.37 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Telcoin has a market cap of $136.56 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00427854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.27 or 0.29182936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00427938 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

