The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.58.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $74.77 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 7,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $554,337.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,275 shares in the company, valued at $10,891,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,388,752.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

