KeyCorp Increases Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $127.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $113.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 210,811 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,927,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,250,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
