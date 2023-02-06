KeyCorp Increases Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target to $127.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $113.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.65.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,154,000 after acquiring an additional 210,811 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Varde Management L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,927,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,250,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

