O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE OI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.