O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Barclays

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
O-I Glass Trading Up 2.0 %
NYSE OI opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $23.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About O-I Glass
O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.