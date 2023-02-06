NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $6,000.00 at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.
NVR Stock Down 2.3 %
NVR stock opened at $5,281.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,500.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,821.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,440.23.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.
About NVR
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NVR (NVR)
- What do Mastercard Earnings Indicate About Consumer Spending?
- Is Electronic Arts Setting the Bar Too Low?
- International Paper Stock is Printing Profits Again
- Spotify’s Traffic, Not Earnings is Driving the Stock Higher
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.