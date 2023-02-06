NVR (NYSE:NVR) Price Target Raised to $6,000.00 at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

NVR stock opened at $5,281.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NVR has a 12 month low of $3,576.01 and a 12 month high of $5,500.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4,821.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4,440.23.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 348.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total value of $2,024,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in NVR by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

