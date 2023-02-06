Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cielo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cielo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Cielo Stock Performance

CIOXY stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.95. Cielo has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

About Cielo

Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. The firm provides services related to credit and debit cards and other means of payment, including signing up of merchants and service providers, rental, installation and maintenance of POS (point-of-sale) terminals, data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

