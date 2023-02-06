Walken (WLKN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.04 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Walken has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market cap of $13.04 million and $2.45 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Walken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00427854 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,678.27 or 0.29182936 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00427938 BTC.

About Walken

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WLKNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Walken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Walken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.