United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Raised to $33.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.
Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 179,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.
United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.
