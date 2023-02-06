United States Steel (NYSE:X) PT Raised to $33.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United States Steel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

United States Steel Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE X opened at $30.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 259,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 679,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 179,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 363,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Further Reading

