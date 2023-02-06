Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RCI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $48.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.00.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCI. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,857,386 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $273,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 550.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,700,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,535,000 after buying an additional 1,438,968 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,914,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $379,225,000 after buying an additional 1,271,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 452.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 47.0% in the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,608,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,479,000 after buying an additional 833,695 shares during the period. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

