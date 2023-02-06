TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) PT Raised to $710.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $660.00 to $710.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $705.56.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $713.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $733.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $648.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $613.04.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 29,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

