Credit Suisse Group Cuts Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $490.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $500.00 to $490.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $440.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $503.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.07. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $367.00 and a 1 year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after purchasing an additional 285,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

