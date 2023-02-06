Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

