Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

WY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

