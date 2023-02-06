Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SWN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $9.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 61,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 77,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 640.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 290,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 251,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 135,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

