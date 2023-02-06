S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) PT Raised to $403.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $388.00 to $403.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPGI. Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $372.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.65. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

