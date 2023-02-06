American Lithium (AMLI) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Rating) is one of 105 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare American Lithium to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for American Lithium and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Lithium Competitors 813 2095 2714 87 2.36

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 29.18%. Given American Lithium’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Lithium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A -$18.80 million -31.45 American Lithium Competitors $8.35 billion $2.55 billion -6.63

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Lithium’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than American Lithium. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

American Lithium has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, indicating that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -17.21% -16.92% American Lithium Competitors -341.18% 3.17% -0.48%

Summary

American Lithium rivals beat American Lithium on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

American Lithium Company Profile

American Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits. The firm is focused on exploring and developing the TLC Lithium, Falchani Lithium, and Macusani Uranium projects. The company was founded on February 25, 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

