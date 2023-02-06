Financial Review: RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS)

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for RumbleON and BTRS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 3 0 2.75 BTRS 0 3 4 0 2.57

RumbleON currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.59%. BTRS has a consensus price target of $9.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.50%. Given RumbleON’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than BTRS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON 2.44% 9.05% 3.52% BTRS -43.31% -16.39% -10.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and BTRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares RumbleON and BTRS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $934.73 million 0.16 -$9.73 million $2.99 3.05 BTRS $166.40 million 9.39 -$61.20 million ($0.50) -18.98

RumbleON has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RumbleON, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RumbleON has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTRS has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of RumbleON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of BTRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of RumbleON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.4% of BTRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RumbleON beats BTRS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleOn, Inc. engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics and Transportation segment offers nationwide automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. The company was founded by Matthew A. Lane, Marshall Chesrown, and Steven Richard Berrard on October 24, 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About BTRS

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.