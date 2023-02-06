Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON) Head to Head Review

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invitae and Aclarion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitae 4 8 0 0 1.67 Aclarion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Invitae currently has a consensus price target of $6.90, indicating a potential upside of 163.36%. Aclarion has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 400.00%. Given Aclarion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aclarion is more favorable than Invitae.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitae $460.45 million 1.38 -$379.01 million ($13.84) -0.19 Aclarion $60,000.00 78.20 -$4.95 million N/A N/A

This table compares Invitae and Aclarion’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invitae.

Profitability

This table compares Invitae and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitae -617.65% -39.04% -17.75% Aclarion -14,610.93% N/A -217.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Invitae shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Aclarion shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Invitae shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Aclarion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aclarion beats Invitae on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, develops software application for magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It offers NOCISCAN-LS Post-Processor suite comprising NOCICALC-LS that receives and processes the acquired disc MRS data to calculate levels of degenerative pain biomarkers; and NOCIGRAM-LS, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in San Mateo, California.

