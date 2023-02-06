Analyzing Senior (OTC:SNIRF) & CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU)

Senior (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) and CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senior and CPI Aerostructures’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senior $905.78 million 0.75 $33.28 million N/A N/A CPI Aerostructures $103.37 million 0.48 $6.82 million $0.15 26.80

Senior has higher revenue and earnings than CPI Aerostructures.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Senior has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Aerostructures has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senior and CPI Aerostructures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senior N/A N/A N/A CPI Aerostructures 2.15% -40.74% 3.43%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Senior and CPI Aerostructures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senior 0 0 1 0 3.00 CPI Aerostructures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.6% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of CPI Aerostructures shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Senior

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies. The Flexonics division provides exhaust gas recycling coolers, fuel mixing and distribution systems, and flexible couplings; and engineered expansion joints, dampers and diverters, flexible hose assemblies and control bellows, fuel cells and heat exchangers, and precision-machined components. The company was formerly known as Senior Engineering Group plc and changed its name to Senior plc in 1999. Senior plc was incorporated in 1933 and is based in Rickmansworth, the United Kingdom.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles. The company was founded by Arthur August in 1980 and is headquartered in Edgewood, NY.

