Unity Biotechnology (UBX) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) is one of 978 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Unity Biotechnology to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Biotechnology $4.78 million -$60.72 million -0.63 Unity Biotechnology Competitors $1.86 billion $241.53 million -6.58

Unity Biotechnology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Unity Biotechnology. Unity Biotechnology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Biotechnology N/A -98.71% -47.93% Unity Biotechnology Competitors -3,334.74% -179.77% -35.60%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Unity Biotechnology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Unity Biotechnology has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Biotechnology’s peers have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Unity Biotechnology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Biotechnology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Competitors 3787 14392 40492 683 2.64

Unity Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 585.48%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.20%. Given Unity Biotechnology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Unity Biotechnology is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Unity Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology peers beat Unity Biotechnology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

