Wells Fargo & Company Raises Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $115.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Aptiv Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $115.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $147.05.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Aptiv by 15.9% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 49.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 19.1% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

