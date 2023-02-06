Financial Comparison: Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (DREUF) vs. Its Competitors

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) is one of 327 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 68.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 128.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 16.69% -79.98% 2.49%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 10.43 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $808.78 million $165.55 million 18.48

This table compares Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.3% of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2274 11937 13357 306 2.42

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 54.24%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust peers beat Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

