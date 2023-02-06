IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) versus MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Critical Survey

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) and MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

IBEX has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IBEX and MGT Capital Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IBEX $493.57 million 1.01 $22.99 million $1.29 21.18 MGT Capital Investments $880,000.00 6.33 -$1.54 million N/A N/A

Profitability

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

This table compares IBEX and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IBEX 4.73% 28.36% 9.52% MGT Capital Investments -2,045.69% -326.62% -755.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IBEX and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IBEX 0 1 4 0 2.80 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

IBEX presently has a consensus target price of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Given IBEX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

Summary

IBEX beats MGT Capital Investments on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

