Analyzing Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) & Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) and Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lantronix and Wearable Devices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lantronix $129.65 million 1.45 -$5.36 million ($0.15) -34.60 Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wearable Devices has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lantronix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

36.6% of Lantronix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Lantronix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Lantronix and Wearable Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lantronix -3.54% -6.08% -3.42% Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lantronix and Wearable Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lantronix 0 0 3 0 3.00 Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lantronix currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.21%. Given Lantronix’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lantronix is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Summary

Lantronix beats Wearable Devices on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lantronix

(Get Rating)

Lantronix, Inc. engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.