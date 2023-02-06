Chubb (NYSE:CB) vs. FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Financial Survey

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of FG Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of FG Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Chubb and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chubb 0 4 6 1 2.73 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Chubb currently has a consensus price target of $242.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.48%. Given Chubb’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chubb is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

This table compares Chubb and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chubb $43.17 billion 2.02 $5.31 billion $12.52 16.76 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 3.67 -$8.51 million ($1.14) -2.61

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group. FG Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chubb and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chubb 12.35% 12.51% 3.27% FG Financial Group N/A -23.27% -5.69%

Volatility & Risk

Chubb has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chubb beats FG Financial Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance. The North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment that includes the business written by Chubb divisions that provide P&C insurance and services to large, middle market and small commercial businesses in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda. The North America Personal P&C Insurance segment offers affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, high value automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services. The North America Agricultural Insurance segment is involved in comprehensive multiple peril crop insurance (MPCI) and crop-hail insurance, and Chubb agribusiness. The Overseas General Insurance segment caters both commerci

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on opportunistic collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.