Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. Berry Global Group has a one year low of $44.52 and a one year high of $66.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

