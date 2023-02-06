Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Raised to Buy at UBS Group

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WTRG. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 2.4 %

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.90 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

