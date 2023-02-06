BMO Capital Markets Cuts Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target to $233.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $240.00 to $233.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $181.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.76. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.