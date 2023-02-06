Danske Downgrades Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) to Sell

Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KNKBF. Nordea Equity Research cut Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. DNB Markets lowered Kinnevik from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Trading Up 35.6 %

Kinnevik stock opened at C$18.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.75. Kinnevik has a twelve month low of C$11.55 and a twelve month high of C$25.50.

Company Profile

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

